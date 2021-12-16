Nagpur Students Win Ericsson Innovation Awards 2021, EUR 25,000 for Creating Digital Braille

Students of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University have won the Ericsson Innovation Awards 2021 for creating digital braille. Team BlisCare has made a solution that enables equal educational opportunities for visually impaired people all over the world. It uses a tablet to create digital braille in real-time from any text or graphic. Further, it is affordable and provides unlimited content, both online and offline.

The students will get the top prize of EUR 25,000 and will be invited to an exclusive virtual student roundtable with Arthur B McDonald, winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2015.

Also read| IIT Delhi Awards Neilom Prize 2021 to Graduates for their Work in Empowering People with Disabilities

“While the digital revolution has already transformed countless lives, many people and places across the world have yet to benefit. That was the motivation for this year’s Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA). The challenge was to identify a digital divide and create technology products and solutions to build a fairer and equitable world for all global citizens," the official statement by the telecommunications company read.

The second place has been secured by the University of Gloucestershire, UK for creating a portable planting kit aimed at local farmers and gardening consumers. Team Plug & Plant made a multi-environmental rod sensor and AI-based system work with an app to enable users to create optimal planting conditions indoors or out. The team was awarded EUR 15,000 for its achievement.

Read| Students of The Year: First Female to get 100 Percentile in JEE to Indian Teen Getting Best Student Award

Team Bsense from Stockholm University, Sweden, secured third place with its smart medical gadget designed with the elderly in mind. The gadget is a beanie hat containing embedded sensors that wirelessly monitor patients’ blood oxygen levels and heart rate, to detect silent and potentially fatal anomalies in real-time. The team received EUR 5,000 for its achievement.

The Ericsson Innovation Awards is a global competition that gives university students the opportunity to turn their ideas into reality by collaborating with EIA mentors. From Burkina Faso to Sweden, China, Singapore, the USA, and beyond, more than 2,100 students submitted innovative ideas to answer Ericsson’s challenge this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.