Nalanda Open University Admissions to Begin From July 28: Here's All You Need to Know

Nalanda Open University, Bihar, will begin the admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses from July 28. This year, a total of 105 courses will be offered by the varsity. Students willing to take admission can visit the official portal of NOU at www.nalandaopenuniversity.com.

Female candidates seeking admissions in any course will be given a 25% fee concession. Candidates must note that the admission form, along with the photocopy of the required documents, must reach the Registrar, Nalanda Open University, 3rd Floor, Biscoumann Bhawan, Patna 800 001, Bihar.

Nalanda University admissions: Documents needed

Here are the documents that the students must keep ready before applying for NOU admission 2021:

— Attested Photocopy of the mark sheet of the qualifying examination

— Attested certificate of matriculation for age proof

— Attested Caste certificate, issued by DM/DC/SDO or any other competent authority.

Once the last date to apply for admission is over, the selected candidates will be called for documents verification. Original documents including mark sheet of qualifying examination and matric exam certificate will be returned to the candidate after verification. The varsity will keep the attested photocopy of the document for the record.

The applicants will need three ticket-size photographs — one to affix on the admission form, while another photograph will be pasted on the identity card and the third will be required for the identity card register. As per the official statement, all three photographs must be attested by a competent authority.

The candidate selected for admission will have to pay the required fee in full at the time of admission. The payment can be made through a demand draft only submitted in favour of Nalanda Open University, Patna.

Meanwhile, the university’s registrar, DrRKVerma said that the varsity is making efforts to provide teaching material to the students at the time of enrolment. Last year, nearly 19,000 candidates had applied for NOU admission for various courses.

