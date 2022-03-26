NALSAR Reserves 'Gender-Neutral' Floor in Campus for LGBTQIA+ Students

The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, has set up a gender-neutral living space inside the university in an effort to make the space truly inclusive. In a tweet, the university announced that a floor of one of their blocks will now have a signboard that reads ‘Gender Neutral.’

The university announced that the rooms on the ‘Gender Neutral’ floor will be allotted to students belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community and those who self-identify as a member of the community. In addition to this, the administration has also assigned a washroom on the ground floor of their academic block as ‘Gender Neutral’.

Sharing a picture of the signboard that reads ‘Gender Neutral’, NALSAR in the caption wrote, “We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender-neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, with plans to move towards a gender-neutral hostel in due course.”

We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, with plans to move towards a pic.twitter.com/163JeSGQ99— NALSAR University of Law (@NALSAR_Official) March 26, 2022

NALSAR University of Law is one of the very few universities that are working towards increasing the inclusivity of all gender identities. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, became the first university to have a gender-neutral hostel in India in 2018.

Moreover, this is not the first time that NALSAR University of Law has done deeds in favour of gender inclusivity and the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2015, NALSAR became the first university to issue a gender-neutral graduation certificate to a student. The certificate had ‘Mx’ instead of Mr or Ms written before the space where the student’s name goes.

