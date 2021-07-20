Nanital Bank is Hiring Graduates: Here's How to Apply for 150 Vacancies

The Nainital Bank has invited applications for the appointment of management trainees and clerks on its official portal. A total of 150 vacancies have been announced for the above-mentioned posts. Interested candidates willing to pursue a career in the banking sector can submit their application by July 31.

The selection process will comprise a written exam and an interview. Shortlisted candidates will require to execute an Indemnity Bond of two rupees lakh for a period of one year at the time of joining. In case the candidate resigns or leaves the service before the completion of the specified period, he/ she will have to pay the amount of the bond to the bank.

Nainital bank recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum educational requirement is graduation/post-graduation with minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised university along with knowledge of computer operations.

Age limit: The age limit is 21 to 27 years as of March 31, 2021.

Nainital bank recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the Nainital Bank website

Step 2: Next, click on the “Recruitment/ Results"

Step 3: Go to the register online tab under “Notification for Engagement of Management Trainees and Recruitment of Clerks in the Bank”

Step 4: Enter name, contact details, email-Id, and other required personal details

Step 5: Save the provisional registration number and password generated by the system and proceed to next

Step 6: Fill in the application form and pay the processing fee of Rs 1500 through any of the available payment modes

Step 7: Download and save the submitted application form for future reference

Nainital bank recruitment 2021: Salary

The management trainee will get the monthly emoluments of Rs 30,000 for one year, however, after completion of the probation period, they will get a basic pay of Rs 36,000 plus allowances.

Nainital bank recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The written exam shall be of 2 hours 25 minutes for both management trainees and clerks. In total, 200 questions will be asked from reasoning, English language, general awareness (with special reference to banking), computer knowledge, quantitative aptitude. Each question will carry a weightage of one mark while one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

