Nashik to Reopen Schools in 335 Villages Amid Pandemic

District guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said schools for classes 8 to 12 can resume from Monday in 335 coronavirus-free villages. He said 42,840 parents have given written consent in these villages, which have seen no case in the last one month, to send their wards to school.

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,01,084 on Saturday with the addition of 138 cases, while the day also saw eight deaths and 104 recoveries, an official said. The district has so far seen 8,466 deaths and the number of people discharged stands at 3,91,074, he said.

With 17,209 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 21,42,544, he said. The district’s positivity rate is 2.2 per cent, while the number of people who have been vaccinated against the infection stood at 3.79 lakh.

