NATA 2020 Admit Card to be Released by Council of Architecture on August 24 at nata.in

Those who have registered for NATA 2020 will be able to download hall tickets from the official website of the exam at nata.in.

August 19, 2020
NATA 2020 Admit Card to be Released by Council of Architecture on August 24 at nata.in
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released a new brochure for NATA 2020. As per the brochure, NATA 2020 admit cards will be released on August 24. The first paper of NATA is scheduled to be held on August 29. NATA 2020 was earlier slated to take place on August 1.

Those who have registered for NATA 2020 will be able to download hall tickets from the official website of the exam at nata.in.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is held for admission to BArch courses. Using NATA scores, candidates can apply in colleges or institutes of their choice.

How to download NATA admit card

Step 1: Visit the website of NATA at www.nata.in

Step 2: Look for the link of NATA admit card

Step 3: Log in by providing required details

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it and take printout for showing it to the invigilator on the day of the exam

This year, CoA has decided to conduct both Parts A (Cognitive skills for Drawing and Visual Composition Test) and B (Test on Scientific Ability and General Aptitude) of NATA 2020 as a comprehensive online aptitude test.

In view of the problems faced by candidates in commuting to the exam centre amid the COVID-19 situation, candidates have been provided the option to appear for the online test from their respective place of residence. Those who don’t have Internet connectivity at home can take the test at centres allotted by the council.

“The candidates will soon be provided an option in their respective login accounts to opt for their preference for place of examination for NATA 2020,” said the council.

