1-min read

NATA 2020: NATA Admit Card to be Released Today at nata.in

Once released, those appearing for the examination will be able to download it from the official website at nata.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
NATA 2020: NATA Admit Card to be Released Today at nata.in
Representative Image

The Council of Architecture will be releasing the NATA Admit Card on Monday, August 24, 2020. Once released, those appearing for the examination will be able to download it from the official website at nata.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 29. The examination will be conducted at various centers across the country. All precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus will be undertaken at the Center. The duration of the exam is three hours. It will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm.

The first paper will be a drawing. In this paper there will be three questions of 35 marks each. The second paper will be a MCQ test consisting of 15 questions of 1.5 marks each of Physics, Chemistry and Maths. There will be another segment of 35 questions of 1.5 marks each of logical reasoning and GA.

In order to download the admit card, follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Enter the name of the official website at NATA website

  • Step 2: Look for an option that reads ‘Admit Card’ and click on it

  • Step 3: Key in your application number and password. Hit the submit button

  • Step 4: a new page comprising your admit card will open

  • Step 5: Download or take a print

Meanwhile, the council has conducted a mock test already. The mock test was held between August 21 and August 22. This was a mandatory exam for all those who are appearing for NATA 2020.

