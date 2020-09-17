NATA 2020 Second Test Results to be Announced Today; Check at nata.in

The result of the second test of NATA 2020 will be released today. Candidates who took the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) second test will be able to check their results on the official website of the exam at https://www.nata.in/.

The second test of NATA was conducted on September 12. Candidates had to appear for the exam from their place of residence. The test was held in two sessions, from 10 am to 12 noon and from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

The paper consisted of two parts, part A and part B. Part A was of 72 minutes and carried 125 marks, while the time allotted for Part B was 45 minutes and it was of 75 marks.

Part B asked 15 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and 35 questions from General Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. Each question carried 1.5 marks. On the other hand, Part A tested cognitive skills of candidates. In this section, one preferential type question (PTQ) carried 17 marks, while three PTQs were of 16 marks each. Besides them, there were six multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 10 marks each.

How to check NATA second test results

Step 1: In the search box of Google, type NATA

Step 2: Look for the link of NATA second test result on homepage

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Log in using required credentials

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

Students take NATA exam every year to get in to architecture courses in colleges of their choice. After clearing the exam, they have to apply for architecture programme in institutes for which they are eligible on the basis of their score.

The Council of Architecture (CoA) declared the results of the first test of NATA on September 4. According to the CoA, 22,843 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 19,079 cleared the first test.

Those who appeared for the first test can check their response sheet and score card by logging in to their account.