NATA 2020 Second Test to be Conducted on September 12; Details at nata.in

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on Friday announced the date of the second test on its official website at nata.in. The NATA Second Test will be conducted on September 12. Candidates who have not registered yet are advised to get themselves registered for the examination at the earliest. The last date to register is September 4.

NATA will conduct both Parts A (Drawing test) and B (Test on Scientific Ability & General Aptitude) of the exam in online mode. According to the official statement, candidates can write the examination either from their residence or test centre allotted by the council, as per their convenience.

According to the board, all the candidates who have already registered for the Second Test will have to opt for their preference for the venue of examination either from home or test centre in their respective login accounts at NATA portal.

The examination body will conduct the mock test on September 7. Only the registered candidates will be able to take the mock test.

Meanwhile, the first NATA 2020 test is scheduled for August 29. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at nata.in. They will be asked to enter their details like application number and password.