NATA 2021: Application Correction Window Activated Today, Make Changes Before April 1

The Council of Architecture activated the application correction window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 on Friday, March 26, at 10:30 am. The applicants who wish to change any of the details mentioned in the application form can do the same on or before April 1 on NATA’s official website. Those who have not applied for the same can also submit their application till April 1. NATA is conducted to offer admission to a 5-year BArch degree program at various participating institutes. Here’s how to make changes in NATA 2021 application form:

Step 1. Visit the official website of NATA and go to the ‘NATA 2021 registration’ tab

Step 2. A new page will open where you have to enter your registered mail id, password and other details to log in

Step 3. Go to the dashboard and click on the option to make correction in the application form

Step 4. Make the necessary changes, if needed and click on submit

Step 5. Download a confirmation page

Applicants must know that they can’t change their exam centre/city for NATA 2021

This year, NATA will be conducted in two sessions, the first on April 10 and second on June 12. Aspirants can appear for both the sessions and the best of scores will be considered for further admission process.

NATA 2021 will be conducted in CBT mode at various exam centres in 158 cities across the country. The test will be comprised of multiple-choice type questions (MCQ), multiple select type questions(MSQ), preferential choice type (PCQ) and numerical answer type (NAQ). There will be 125 questions each of 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks. The total marks will be 200 and the exam duration is 3 hours.

The questions will be asked from mathematics, physics and geometry, language and interpretation, elements and principles of design, aesthetic sensitivity, colour theory, lateral thinking and logical reasoning, visual perception and cognition, graphics and imagery, building anatomy and architectural vocabulary, basic techniques of building construction and knowledge of the material, general knowledge and current affairs, etc.

