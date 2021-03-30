NATA 2021: Board Exams Eligibility Criteria Relaxed for BArch Admissions

Following the trend of JEE Main and JEE Advanced — the entrance exams for NITs and IITs — the Council of Architecture (CoA) has relaxed the minimum requirement from Board exams for admission to architecture courses as well. Earlier, students had to score at least 50 per cent marks aggregate marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, however, now no minimum marks criteria are put for admissions to the five-year BArch courses. Students who have passed class 12 level of education with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects will be eligible for BArch admissions based on their NATA score.

CoA in an official statement said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Council with the approval of Central government, has relaxed the eligibility for admission to the first year of five-year BArch degree courses by amending the eligibility for the academic session 2021-22 as no candidate will be admitted to architecture courses unless s/he has passed an exam at end of class 12 scheme of the exam with physics, chemistry, and mathematics subjects or passed 10+3 diploma exam with mathematics as compulsory subject".

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 registrations will remain open till April 1 and the exam will be held on April 10. NATA is held twice a year and the second test is held on June 12.

The Council of architecture will conduct the exam on April 10 at multiple exam centres in 158 cities across the country. NATA 2021 will comprise of multiple-choice type questions (MCQ), multiple select type questions (MSQ), preferential choice type (PCQ), and numerical answer type (NAQ). The NATA 2021exam duration will be of three hours and the medium will be English.