NATA 2021 Reschedules Date of Second Test; to be Held on July

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) has announced the postponement of the NATA 2021 exam and rescheduled it for July 11 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown, NATA said in an official notification.

“In view of the severity of second wave of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several States/UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that the second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on July 11, 2021 instead of earlier scheduled date of June 12, 2021," NATA said in the notification.

The revised brochure consisting of important dates for the second test will be uploaded shortly on the official website of NATA as well on website of the Council. The NATA shall remain open to facilitate students applying for registration for the second test, the notice said.

According to the COA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 2020, all candidates are required to qualify for an Aptitude Test conducted by the Council for admission to B.Arch course. Candidates have been advised to check the official website of NATA for further updates.

Meanwhile, the Council of Architecture (CoA) has relaxed the minimum requirement for admission to architecture courses from board exams this year. CoA in an official statement said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Council with the approval of Central government, has relaxed the eligibility for admission to the first year of five-year BArch degree courses by amending the eligibility for the academic session 2021-22 as no candidate will be admitted to architecture courses unless s/he has passed an exam at end of class 12 scheme of the exam with physics, chemistry, and mathematics subjects or passed 10+3 diploma exam with mathematics as compulsory subject".

