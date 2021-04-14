NATA 2021 Result Postponed, Check Revised Dates

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 result has been delayed. The NATA result was to be announced on April 14, however, the date has been postponed by April 20. Once announced, the result will be available at the official website www.nata.in. The exam was conducted on April 10 at multiple centres across the country.

NATA 2021 result will display the marks obtained in the exam out of 200 as well as the qualifying status of candidates. Candidates have to score a minimum of 75 marks in order to qualify for the exam. NATA 2021 score will be valid only for the 2021-22 academic session. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to BArch courses. The admission criteria will depend upon the college admission rules.

Step 1. Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Step 2. Click on the link for NATA 2021 result

Step 3. Key in the required details correctly and submit

Step 4. NATA 2021 result will be displayed. Download a copy of it for further reference.

Those scoring the minimum qualifying marks for NATA 2021 will have to apply for five-year B.Arch admission offered by various participating institutions separately. The Council of Architecture is not responsible for the allotment of seats in respective institutions.

The actual admissions will be carried out by the respective universities or institutions, as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Council of Architecture.

As per the official statement, NATA 2021 score is given a maximum weightage of 50 per cent while 50 per cent weightage is given to the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, that is, 12 examinations or 10+ 3 diplomas.

The Council has already released the list of participating/approved institutes as well as total seat intakes on its official website www.coa.gov.in. This year, the admission criteria has also been changed. The CoA has relaxed the board exam criteria. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for admissions. Students do not need to obtain any minimum marks criteria in boards, however, they have to pass class 12 exams.

Those who couldn’t qualify for the NATA 2021 phase -1 exam can apply for the Phase -2 exam. The phase-2 of NATA 2021 will be conducted on June 12. The students who want to improve their score can apply for the same by May 30. For more details, visit the official website.

