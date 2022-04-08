NATA 2022 Application to Begins: Check Exam Date, Eligibility Here

The application portal for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 (NATA 2022) is all set to go live today, on April 8. The entrance exam for undergraduate courses in architecture is scheduled to be held thrice this year instead of the usual two attempts. Interested candidates can apply at nata.in. till the last date of application which is May 23.

The first test of NATA is scheduled for June 12 followed by two more tests on July 3 and July 24. Whereas, the application window will be open till June 20 and July 11 for the second and third schedule of the entrance exam, respectively.

NATA 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: To be eligible for admission into undergraduate architectural courses through NATA, a candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as major subjects. Candidates who have passes the 10+3 Diploma Examination with mathematics as a compulsory subject and a minimum score of 50 per cent can also apply for architectural courses.

Age: There is no age limit.

NATA 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Log on to NATA’s official portal, nata.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on NATA 2022’s registration link

Step 3. Create a new registration using your email ID and phone number.

Step 4. Your login credentials will be sent to your submitted contact information.

Step 5. Login to NATA portal using the newly created login ID and password

Step 6. Fill out the application and attach soft copies of the required documents

Step 7. Pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking or any other method of online payment.

Step 8. Download and save your NATA 2022 form for future use or reference

NATA 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for NATA 2022 is Rs 2,000. However, candidates belonging to SC and ST categories have been given a concession of Rs 500 and they pay to pay Rs 1,500 as application fees

The three-hour-long entrance exam will feature a total of 125 questions asked in Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select types (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAQ) formats. For timely updates and detailed information about the entrance exam, aspirants are advised to regularly visit NATA’s portal.

