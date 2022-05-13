NATA 2022 Phase 2 and 3 Exam Rescheduled, Check New Dates for Architecture Entrance Exam

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has revise the exam date of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 for phases 2 and 3. As per the latest notification, the second and third phases will now be held on July 7 and August 7, respectively. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on July 3 and 24, respectively.

The NATA 2022 phase 1 exam date, however, remains unchanged and will be conducted on June 12. Candidates can check the official notice at the official websites at coa.gov.in and nata.in. The application portal went live on April 8 and will end on May 23. The entrance exam is held admissions to UG courses in architecture. This year, it will be held thrice otherwise two attempts are usually conducted.

Also read| IIM Visakhapatnam Launches PG Certificate Programme in Digital Leadership in Smart Manufacturing

NATA 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks with physics, chemistry and mathematics as core subjects. Candidates who have passed diploma with mathematics as a compulsory subject and a minimum score of 50 per cent are also eligible to apply. The exam has no age limit.

NATA 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Log on to NATA’s official portal

Step 2. On the homepage, click on NATA 2022’s registration link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the application, upload required documents

Step 7. Pay the application fee

Step 8. Download and save your NATA 2022 filled form for future use

Read| GUJCET 2022 Result at gseb.org: How to Get Marksheet, Top Colleges in Gujarat

NATA 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for NATA 2022 is Rs 2,000. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 1,500.

NATA 2022: Exam Pattern

The three-hour-long aptitude test consists of a total of 125 questions asked in Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select types (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAQ) formats. It comprises of a total of 200 marks with each questions carrying either one or two or three marks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.