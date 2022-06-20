NATA 2022 Results Likely Today, See How to Check, Top Architecture College

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is all set to declare the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. The set is likely to be out, today. As per the earlier information, the council will be declaring the result for Test 1 anytime on June 20 at NATA’s official website, www.nata.in.

CoA will be releasing the scorecards for each candidate which will only be valid for the time period of one year from the date of results announcement. To check NATA Result 2022, candidates will need to enter their login credentials like email id and password and download the scorecard from the official website NATA.

NATA 2022 Results: How to check?

Step 1. Open the official website of NATA, nata.in

Step 2. On the home page, look for the link that read, “NATA 2022 Result” and click on that.

Step 3. Now, enter your required login credentials such as Email ID and password.

Step 4. Click on the “Login” button and your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Check all the information on your scorecard and save the soft copy for future reference.

Step 6. After downloading the soft copy, candidates are advised to take out the printout of the scorecard for further process.

NATA 2022 Results: Details on scorecard

Every candidate’s scorecard will have their complete information. The scorecard will have the candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, grade, gender, date of birth, roll number, application number, score, and qualification status.

Once the result are out students who have cleared the NATA, can use to exam score to get admission into the top architecture college of the country. Here is a list of top architecture college in India.

Top Architecture Institutes Of India

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University

School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada

Jamia Millia Islamia

College of Engineering Trivandrum

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Birla Institute of Technology

BMS College of Architecture

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology

Aligarh Muslim University

Thiagarajar College of Engineering

Anna University

NIT Hamirpur

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)

NATA 2022 Results: Response Sheet

In case a candidate is not satisfied with their result and wants to access their answer sheet for further action, they can download it from the official site. However, a candidate will have to pay Rs 3,000 to download the response sheet containing all the answers entered by the candidates during the exam. With the help of the response sheet, candidates can compare their responses with the official NATA 2022 answer key and verify their result.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.