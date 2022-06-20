NATA 2022 Results Likely Today, See How to Check, Top Architecture College

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is all set to declare the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. The set is likely to be out, today. As per the earlier information, the council will be declaring the result for Test 1 anytime on June 20 at NATA’s official website, www.nata.in.
CoA will be releasing the scorecards for each candidate which will only be valid for the time period of one year from the date of results announcement. To check NATA Result 2022, candidates will need to enter their login credentials like email id and password and download the scorecard from the official website NATA.
NATA 2022 Results: How to check?
Step 1. Open the official website of NATA, nata.in
Step 2. On the home page, look for the link that read, “NATA 2022 Result” and click on that.
Step 3. Now, enter your required login credentials such as Email ID and password.
Step 4. Click on the “Login” button and your scorecard will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Check all the information on your scorecard and save the soft copy for future reference.
Step 6. After downloading the soft copy, candidates are advised to take out the printout of the scorecard for further process.
NATA 2022 Results: Details on scorecard
Every candidate’s scorecard will have their complete information. The scorecard will have the candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, grade, gender, date of birth, roll number, application number, score, and qualification status.
Once the result are out students who have cleared the NATA, can use to exam score to get admission into the top architecture college of the country. Here is a list of top architecture college in India.
Top Architecture Institutes Of India
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
National Institute of Technology Calicut
Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University
School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal
NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada
Jamia Millia Islamia
College of Engineering Trivandrum
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Birla Institute of Technology
BMS College of Architecture
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology
Aligarh Muslim University
Thiagarajar College of Engineering
Anna University
NIT Hamirpur
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)
NATA 2022 Results: Response Sheet
In case a candidate is not satisfied with their result and wants to access their answer sheet for further action, they can download it from the official site. However, a candidate will have to pay Rs 3,000 to download the response sheet containing all the answers entered by the candidates during the exam. With the help of the response sheet, candidates can compare their responses with the official NATA 2022 answer key and verify their result.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.