NATA 2022 to be Held Thrice This Year, Registrations Soon at coa.gov.in

The Council of Architecture (COA) will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 three times this year. The exams will be held on June 12, July 3, and 24. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the notification at nata.in or coa.gov.in.

The NATA 2022 notification and application form will be released soon at the official website, however, COA is yet to confirm the final date. “The NATA portal shall be opened shortly to facilitate the students to register for NATA 2022," reads the official notice.

Also read| JEE Main 2022: Toppers’ Code to Crack Engineering Entrance in 30 Days

The exam will be conducted thrice with two sessions each. NATA is a national-level examination conducted for admission to five-year architecture courses across colleges in the country. It is usually conducted twice a year.

NATA 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2022 registration link on the homepage

Advertisement

Step 3: Login details will be sent to you email ID and mobile number, after registration

Step 4: Log in and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Download and save the NATA 2022 application form for future use

NATA 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 2000 for general candidates. The SC and ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 1500. The application fee can be paid through debit card, credit card or net banking.

Read| PhD Not Mandatory to be Assistant Professors: UGC

NATA 2022: Exam pattern

NATA 2022 will be conducted online for a duration of three hours. The aptitude exam features Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQs), and Numerical Answer Questions (NAQs). The questions are of 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks. Each section has 125 questions. The exam is for a total if 200 marks. Questions are asked from diagrammatic, verbal, logical, abstract, numerical, and inductive reasoning as well as situational judgment.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.