NATA Admit Card 2020: Download NATA Hall Ticket for Second Attempt from nata.in; Direct Link Here

The admit card for the second attempt of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 examination is now available to download. The Council of Architecture has released the hall tickets for the NATA 2020 on its official website at nata.in. Candidates can use their login Id and password to download the same.

The NATA examinations are scheduled to be conducted on September 12. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card along with them to the exam centres. They also have the option to appear for the home-based test, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's a direct link to download National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card 2020 (Second test).

NATA Admit Card 2020: Here’s how to download -

Step 1: Visit at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login section available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the Application number and password. In case the candidate forgets the login credentials, they may use the “Forget Password” option to reset a new password

Step 4: The NATA admit card 2020 will appear on the screen. Click on the link provided to download the same

Step 5: Save the NATA Admit Cards 2020 as PDF. This may be helpful in case the candidate loses it

Step 6: Take a print out of the Admit Card to be carried in the examination

Earlier, hall tickets were released on August 25 for candidates who were to appear in the first attempt of the test. The exam was conducted on August 29, 2020.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture. Various skills of the candidates like aptitude, critical thinking, observation skills etc are tested. The score can be used for admission into various government institutes.