NATA No Longer a Must, Physical Reporting of Documents Revoked: Major Changes in JoSAA, CASB Counselling

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela will be conducting the centralized seat allocation process through CSAB counselling 2022 for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs (School of planning and architecture) and some other government-funded technical institutes. This year multiple changes have been introduced to the counselling process, one of the more important among them is that now candidates who have not appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will still be able to appear for counselling for BArch admissions.

According to the latest rules, the requirement of NATA for B.Arch courses has been waived off. With the removal of NATA, from now on the merit for admission to the colleges will now be based on JEE paper 2 through CSAB-2022 for the Academic Year 2022-23, informed the institute.

Apart from this, there are multiple other changes that are introduced this year, here is a list of changes that are announced by NIT Rourkela.

List of major changes introduced this year

The requirement of NATA for B. Arch courses has been waived off from this year. Change of category tag from PwD to non-PwD will be permitted only if the candidate has not availed the benefit of Compensatory time and/or the Services of Scribe in JEE (Main) 2022. If the candidate had availed the benefit of Compensatory time and/or the Services of Scribe in JEE (Main) 2022, then the candidature shall be canceled. Physical reporting at the end of JoSAA rounds at participating institutes has been done away with, for the candidates opting for participation in CSAB special round. A multi-lingual helpdesk in English, Hindi, Odia, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi has been established at the CSAB

While CSAB counselling is just for the NIT+ system and is held in two extra rounds after JoSAA counselling is finished, JoSAA counselling is for both IITs and the NIT+ system. The NIT Rourkela announced in a press release on Monday that registration for CSAB counselling 2022 will start on October 24. Six rounds of seat distribution will be carried out by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Around 2.2 lakhs applicants will participate in JoSAA and CSAB special rounds. There will be a total of 54477 seats for JoSAA. All 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 30 GFTIs, 3 SPAs and one IIEST will select applicants through JoSAA counselling, as per an official statement.

