NATA Result 2021: Top Architecture colleges in India

Of the 15066 candidates who applied for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, as many as 14140 had appeared for the exam. Among these, 11431 students have passed the results. Candidates can download their results from nata.in and based on merit, they can seek admission to five-year BArch programmes. This year, the qualifying marks for NATA 2021 have been reduced to 70 from 75 earlier.

For those who have passed the exam, here is a list of top-ranking architecture institutes, based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020. Admission to these institutes are offered on the basis of NATA score.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee National Institute of Technology Calicut Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli School of Planning and Architecture, Vijaywada Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi College of Engineering Trivandrum, Thiruvananthapuram Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Udupi Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi BMS College of Architecture, Bengaluru Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai Anna University, Chennai National Institute of Technology Hamirpur, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai

NIRF ranked these institutes on the basis of five parameters — Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice(RPP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Peer Perception (PP).

NATA is held twice a year. The second phase exam is scheduled to be held on June 12 and the registration for the same is open at NATA’s official website. If a student is not happy with their score, they can apply for the second attempt of the exam. Admission will be given based on the best score.

