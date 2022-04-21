National Apprenticeship Mela Candidates to Get Stipend Directly from Govt: Education Minister

For candidates who are selected at the National Apprenticeship Mela, the stipend amount will be transferred directly in the bank account of the apprentices, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has said. Further, a digital dashboard will be set up to streamline the apprenticeship process. The fair has been launched today at across more than 700 locations in the country.

“The government of India will directly transfer its contribution of Rs 1,500 in the bank account of apprentices. The company will also transfer the stipend amount directly,” Pradhan told news agency PTI.

Further, “academic credit will be awarded to apprentices which can be used for future pathways,” he added. Besides, going forward, the apprenticeship fair will be held every month. The government aims to ensure that more than 10 lakh trainees engage with corporates thus capitalising on the opportunity to earn while they learn, the minister has said.

“Going forward the PM National Apprenticeship Mela will be a monthly affair. A digital dashboard will be set-up to further streamline the apprenticeship process and connect our youth with relevant opportunities in the 21st century. Our endeavor will be to ensure that more than 10 lakh trainees engage with corporates as apprentices and capitalize on this opportunity to earn while they learn and find their gateway into the industry,” he further added.

More than 4000 organisations from more than 30 industries, including power, retail, telecommunications, IT/ITeS, electronics, automotive, and others, participated in the event. Aspiring candidates have been given a choice of over 500 trades, including welder, electrician, housekeeper, beautician, mechanic, and others. They were given on-the-spot apprenticeship offers with monthly stipends as per the government standards.

The main objective of this programme was to encourage the hiring of approximately one lakh apprentices and to assist employers in identifying and developing their potential through training and practical skillsets, the government said.

Individuals who have cleared classes 5 to 12, a skill training certificate, an ITI diploma, or a graduate degree are eligible to participate in the apprenticeship fair. The candidates will get certificates, recognized by National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training, an official statement said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.