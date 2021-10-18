National Aptitude Test 2021 Registrations Closing Today

The application process for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 will be closed today. For candidates in the age group 13 to 15 years, the application process is closing at nat.nta.ac.in on October 18. The exam, which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is slated to be held in four phases on two days for different age groups.

NAT 2021 is slated to be held on October 23 and 24. The reason behind conducting this test is to get an idea about the aptitude of the candidates that will further help them in joining the best institutions. The exam for levels 1 and 2 will be held on October 23, 2021, while the exam date for levels 3 and 4 is October 24, 2021. Each day, candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the exam.

National Aptitude Test 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official website – nat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: The link will lead you to the homepage. Now, click on the link reading - ‘NAT 2021 Online Registration.’

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates of all age groups can click on the direct link to apply for NAT 2021.

Step 4: Fill in the application form by giving in all the necessary details.

Step 5: Once, you complete the form, the registration for National Aptitude Test 2021 will be completed.

Step 6: Download the application form and print a copy of the form too.

Candidates don’t have to pay any examination or application fees. NTA has also released a set of sample questions for the candidates to refer to.

The test is in internet-based mode. The total duration of the test is 120 minutes. This test consists of nine domains. Each domain consists of 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium of the Question paper will be in English only. Candidates can take the test from their place by using desktops, mobile phones, laptops, etc. Through NAT 2021, students will gain a perspective about their future courses and occupations to make better career choices.

