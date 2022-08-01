National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Introduces New Rules for Ayurveda Colleges

The government had established a commission under the umbrella of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine or NCISM Act, 2020 to provide quality and affordable medical education while also ensuring the availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals. The NCISM has a Board of Ayurveda that oversees various standards and norms like infrastructure, faculty, and quality of education. It has now introduced new rules for Ayurveda colleges.

There are 140 colleges out of 453 Ayurveda colleges dedicated to post graduate courses across the country. There are 16 PG subjects in Ayurveda. The colleges have been mandatorily directed to have central research laboratory and animal experimentation laboratory (either owned or in collaboration).

As per the requirements of the laboratories in Ayurveda colleges, it includes teaching pharmacy and quality testing laboratory, wherein, the college will have a teaching pharmacy with proper training facilities for preparation of different types of Ayurveda medicines such as Churna, Vati, Guggulu, Asava-aristha, Sneha Kalp, Kshar and Lavana, Lauh, Avaleha, Kupipakva Rasayana and like medicines, a raw drug store, and in-house drug identification. Further, there is provision for clinical laboratory for clinical diagnosis.

Further, provision has been made for a course in research methodology and medical – statistics for the third/final year professional bachelor of ayurvedic medicine and surgery programme. This course is looked after by the department of Swasthavritta and yoga.

NCISM has trained three thousand teachers in the first professional course on Medical Education Technology, said PIB in a press released. Along with that, the NCISM is training postgraduate teachers in “Scientific Writing and Publication Ethics” in order to promote scientific diversity.

The National Commission for the Indian System of Medicine has also made some Regulations. “As per the said Regulation, Ayurveda Colleges are to comply with the provisions specified under the Minimum Standards of Undergraduate Ayurveda Education, wherein, Ayurveda Graduates shall have profound knowledge of Ashtanga Ayurveda along with the contemporary advances in the field of Ayurveda supplemented with knowledge of scientific and technical advances in modern sciences and technology along with extensive practical training, as efficient physicians and surgeons for the health care services” read the press release.

