National Education Day: IIT Bombay, Delhi Most Employable Institutes in India, Delhi University Among Top 250

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the most employable institute in the country, according to the QS Employability Ranking 2022. It has been placed at 101-100 rank, followed by IIT-Delhi at 131-140, and IIT-Madras at 151-160. A total of 12 Indian higher education institutes have made it to the global 500 employable colleges.
Globally, MIT retained its top position, followed by Stanford University at second rank and California University at rank three. Let’s check out the most employable varsities in India and world:
QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022: Most Employable in India
Rank 101-100: IIT-Bombay
Rank 131-140: IIT-Delhi
Rank 151-160: IIT-Madras
Rank 201-250: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 201-250: University of Delhi
Rank 251-300: BITS Pilani
Rank 251-300: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 301-500: OP Jindal University
QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022: Most Employable in the world
Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rank 2: Stanford University
Rank 3: University of California
Rank 4: The University of Sydney
Rank 5: Harvard University
Rank 6: TSinghua University
Rank 7: University of Oxford
Rank 8: University of Melbourne
Rank 9: Cornell University
Rank 10: University of Hong Kong
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is the best Indian university as per the QS World University Rankings 2023. A total of nine Indian higher education institutes have made it to the top 500 top universities in the world. Apart from IISc, the other eight are the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).
None of the colleges, however, could make it to the list of the top 100 colleges. IISc grabbed Rank 155 in the list. Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked as the best university in the world. Rank 2 and 3 are followed by the University of Cambridge and Stanford University, respectively.
QS World University Rankings 2023: Top Indian universities
Rank 155: IISc Bangalore
Rank 172: IIT Bombay
Rank 174: IIT Delhi
Rank 250: IIT Madras
Rank 264: IIT Kanpur
Rank 270: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 369: IIT Roorkee
Rank 384: IIT Guwahati
Rank 396: IIT Indore
Rank 521-530: University of Delhi
QS World University Rankings 2023: Top global universities
Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rank 2: University of Cambridge
Rank 3: Stanford University
Rank 4: University of Oxford
Rank 5: Harvard University
Rank 6: California Institute of Technology
Rank 7: Imperial College London
Rank 8: UCL
Rank 9: ETH Zurich
Rank 10: University of Chicago
Institutes have been ranked against five parameters including employer reputation, alumni outcome, partnership with employers per faculty, employer or student connections, and graduate employment rate.
