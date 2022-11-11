National Education Day: PM Modi, leaders Pay Tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

The National Education Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s First Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The day is celebrated across the country, every year on November 11. Today, on the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tributes to India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 134th birth anniversary.

PM Modi shared two images of the politician with the nation’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and freedom warrior Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, with the captions, “Azad is well appreciated for his academic temperament and intellectual prowess.”

“He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education.”

Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education. pic.twitter.com/gKg7BFkFSo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022

Apart from the PM leaders across party lines took to social media to pay their tribute to the late freedom fighter.

Tribute to one of the greatest freedom fighters, India’s first Education minister Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Ji. His contribution and vision strengthened the foundation of education in the country. His efforts will always be revered and his legacy shall be carried forward! pic.twitter.com/VwxV1SXfW0 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 11, 2022

Tribute to one of the greatest freedom fighters, India’s first Education minister Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Ji. His contribution and vision strengthened the foundation of education in the country. His efforts will always be revered and his legacy shall be carried forward! pic.twitter.com/VwxV1SXfW0 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 11, 2022

Greetings on #NationalEducationDay. Today, we pay homage to an exemplary stalwart and the first education minister of India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He will be remembered for his invaluable role in India’s freedom struggle and for his contributions towards our education sector. pic.twitter.com/AlJAHRj49Z — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 11, 2022

Greetings on #NationalEducationDay. Today, we pay homage to an exemplary stalwart and the first education minister of India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He will be remembered for his invaluable role in India’s freedom struggle and for his contributions towards our education sector. pic.twitter.com/AlJAHRj49Z — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 11, 2022

Remembering Independent India’s First Minister of Education, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary celebrated as National Education Day, for his remarkable contribution & dedication towards India’s education system.#NationalEducationDay pic.twitter.com/iJIwoISOAr — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 11, 2022

A scholar and educationist, Maulana Azad was a key architect of the education system of independent India. During his tenure, the country got top education regulatory bodies – All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

Read all the Latest Education News here