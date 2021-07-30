National Exit Test for Final-Year MBBS Students to be Held in 2023: NMC

The National Exit Test ( NExT) will be conducted in the first half of 2023, informed Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya. The decision was made in a review meeting with the National Medical Commission (NMC) today, July 30.

Govt is committed to creating quality Medical Education, Transparent Examination infrastructure and Health Services, said Mandaviya.

The results of NExT both steps 1 and 2 will be used for the qualifying final MBBS exam, to get a license for practising medicine in India as well as for the merit-based allocation of postgraduate (PG) seats in broad specialties. The exam will be the same for everyone whether trained in India or outside, thus solving the problem of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) / Mutual recognition, the health ministry said.

A mock exam will also be conducted in 2022 to prepare the students for the first-ever NeXT. “As apprised by officials of NMC in the meeting, efforts are underway to ensure that the National Exit Test ( NExT) will be conducted in the first half of 2023 as per the roadmap. To test the procedure and remove anxiety among medical students, a Mock Run is also being planned and will be conducted in 2022. ," the ministry added.

During the review meeting, the ways to conduct NExT in a world-class manner were also discussed and deliberated. While addressing the meeting, Mandaviya also said that the government “is committed to creating quality medical education and transparent examination infrastructure and health services and is relentlessly working with all stakeholders to achieve this objective."

