National Girl Child Day 2022: History, Significance, and Celebrations

National Girl Child Day 2022: Our nation is building up by eradicating one social evil at a time. While many crooked concepts have been curbed to the minimum, some are still breathing under the shade of lack of knowledge, poverty, and orthodox conscience. The Ministry of Women and Child Development decided to tackle such social evil and observe the National Girl Child Day in India on January 24.

The objective behind the day is to construct a habitable society for females in India where they feel equally safe and get equal opportunities as the males in the country. The National Girl Child Day also represents the importance of education and health for girls. And raises awareness regarding the multiple issues ranging from female infanticide, sexual abuse, and gender inequality.

NATIONAL GIRL CHILD DAY: HISTORY

The Ministry of Women and Child Development observed the National Girl Child Day for the first time on January 24, 2008. The main aim of the observance of this day was to spread awareness and tackle the issues of inequalities that girls face in the country and enlighten everyone about the rights of a girl child.

NATIONAL GIRL CHILD DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

While the celebrations of the National Girl Child Day are witnessed nationwide on January 24, many states dedicate a week or even a month to the noble initiative taken by the government. For example, Punjab had announced January 2021 to be the ‘Girl Child Month’. Madhya Pradesh celebrated the ‘Girl Child Week’ in 2021. The day also comes near the anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme initiated on January 22, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NATIONAL GIRL CHILD DAY 2022: CELEBRATIONS

Many cultural programmes and competitions are organised every year by the government of India. In 2022, the celebration will be a notch different than other years. Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the National Girl Child Day will also see the felicitation of 75 young female achievers under 20 for their contribution to the development of the 75-year-old independent India.

