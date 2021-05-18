National Institute of Bio-Energy Invites Applications for Research Fellowship

Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy, an autonomous Institute of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has invited applications for ‘SSS-NIBE Bioenergy Promotion Fellowship’. A total of nine seats are announced to recruit research fellows including junior research fellow (JRF), senior research fellow (SRF), and research associate in the field of Bioenergy.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. The NIBE application window will be open till June 5. Those willing to apply for the same must submit the application at the earliest.

NIBE recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a Post Graduate (PG) Degree in Basic Sciences and have qualified NET/GATE. Those who have completed their Graduation/Post Graduation Degree in professional courses selected through CSIR/UGC NET including lectureship (assistant professorship) and GATE or National Level examination conducted by DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, etc are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: The upper age limit is different for each of the posts. Those applying for JRF must not exceed 28 years, while for SRF and RA the upper age limit is 32 years and 35 years respectively.

NIBE recruitment 2021: Selection process

The successful applicants will be selected on a merit basis and through open advertisements. “A committee under the Chairmanship of the Director-General, SSS-NIBE having subject experts will assess the applicants through personal interview. Successful applicants will be communicated as per the procedure”, reads the official statement.

NIBE application process:

Step 1. Visit the official website of NIBE at www.nibe.res.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the careers tab

Step 3. Next click on the application link for JRF/SRF/RA recruitment

Step 4. A google form will be opened. Fill in all the required details and write 500 words abstract of the R&D works that he/she plans to pursue at the Institute on the research topics mentioned in the advertisement.

Step 5. Check once before submitting and click on submit.

NIBE recruitment 2021: Stipend/ Fellowship Amount

The amount of IRF/SRF fellowship will be provided to the selected candidates as per DST norms. Candidates selected for JRF posts will get Rs 31,000 per month, SRFs will get Rs 35,000 per month, and RAs get stipend at Rs 47,000 per month.

