National Institute of Design Admissions: How to Apply for DAT, All You Need to Know

The National Institute of Design (NID) has started the application process for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2022 to offer admission to bachelor and masters programmes at its several centres. The application process was started on October 5 and will continue till November 30, however, with a late fee the application window will be accepted till December 5.

Candidates willing to appear for DAT 2021 can apply online through the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu. The DAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on January 2 at multiple centres across the country.

NID DAT 2022: Important Dates

— Commencement of online application: October 5

— Closing of application: November 30, 4 PM

— Acceptance of application with a late fee: December 5

— Window to edit the application forms: December 6 to 13

— Availability of Admit Cards for DAT Prelims: December 23

— Date of Exam 2022: January 2

DAT 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1: All the candidates will need to first register themselves online on the official website admissions.nid.edu to fill the application form

Step 2: Candidates must provide a valid email address and an active mobile number during registration as all the details will be sent to the registered mobile number and email id. Once the registration is done, an OTP will be sent to the registered email ID and mobile number

Step 3: Candidates will have to submit the OTP and save the login credentials

Step 4: Now, login to your account and fill in the DAT 2021 application form

Step 5: Upload all the essential documents as specified and pay the application fee through any of the available payment mode

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the DAT 2021 application form for future reference

DAT 2022: Who Can Apply?

For BDes Programme

Candidates who have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2021–22 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities) from any recognized board of education can apply for DAT 2021. Candidates born on or after July 1, 2002 are eligible to apply for admission.

For MDes programme

Applicants must hold a bachelor degree of minimum 4-year duration in any specialization or a full-time diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture, from any recognised university. Candidates born on or after July 1, 1992, are eligible to apply for MDes admission.

