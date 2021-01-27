National Law University: AILET 2021 Application Form Released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Apply by May 20

The National Law University, Delhi has released the application form for All India Law Entrance Test 2021 (AILET). All the candidates who wish to enrol in BA, LLB, LLM and PhD programmes can register for this exam. This time, students in the BA LLB programme will be admitted to 110 seats and LLM in 70 seats. Also, it should be noted that each program has 10 additional seats for NRI candidates. To apply online, candidates will have to visit the official website nludelhi.ac.in or nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The last date to apply for this exam is May 20.

How To Fill AILET 2021 Application Form

To register for the AILET exam, first, go to the registration portal and click on the ‘online application’ option. Enter your name, mobile number and email ID, date of birth in the registration form. On successful registration, a candidate account will be created. Next, select NLU preference and select the course. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button and fill the various sections of the form. In this stage, the candidate has to upload a photo in the prescribed format.

AILET 2021 Application Fee

General, OBC, Kashmiri Migrants will be required to pay Rs 3,050 as an application fee while submitting the AILET 2021 application form. A fee of Rs 1,050 will have to be paid by SC, ST, PWD category candidates.

The application fee of AILET 2021 can be paid in an online mode. Candidates can use a credit card or debit card or net banking facilities to deposit the application fee.

AILET Admit Card

The National Law University will issue the admit card of AILET 2021 on June 5, 2021. After the release of the admit card, successfully registered candidates will be able to download the admit card of AILET from the university's official portal.