National Law University Student Found Hanging at Hostel

A girl student at National Law University (NLU) in the Naraj area of Cuttack was found hanging inside her hostel room under mysterious circumstances, last night.

Though authorities of the educational institution rushed her to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, she was declared dead at the healthcare facility.

The deceased was a second-year LLB student and hailed from Haryana, reports said.

Tension ran high on the premises of the educational institution over the death of the girl as hostel inmates and students demanded disclosure of the circumstances under which the girl died.

It was yet to be ascertained whether the girl was murdered or she died by suicide.

Police have recovered the body, sent it for post-mortem, and started an investigation into the incident suspecting that she ended her life.

An unnatural death case has been registered by police in this connection. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the tragic incident.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.