National Mathematics Day 2022: India's Top Mathematicians and Their Contributions

Mathematics is considered one of the most difficult subjects to master. Many of us feared it as a subject in schools. However, whether we like it or not, we must acknowledge that math is an important part of our daily lives. Mathematics organises and prevents chaos in our lives. It fosters reasoning ability, creativity, critical thinking, abstract or spatial thinking, problem-solving ability, and even effective communication skills.

Have you ever questioned how all the magical mathematical concepts came to be and who invented them? Let us take a look at some of the outstanding Indian mathematicians who are honoured on National Mathematics Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan on December 22.

ARYABHATA

When we talk about Indian mathematicians, Aryabhata is the first name that comes to mind. He was the first to state that the Earth is spherical and revolves around the sun, as well as that the correct number of days in a year is 365. He came up with the concept of zero in the number system.

SRINIVASA RAMANUJAN

Srinivasa Ramanujan was one of India’s greatest mathematical minds. He contributed significantly to the number theory and the concept of infinity. He also made significant contributions to the concepts of elliptic functions, partial sums, products of hypergeometric series, and continued fractions.

BRAHMAGUPTA

Brahmagupta worked on the arithmetic treatment of zero. He also introduced the concept of negative numbers which opened a new horizon for the mathematician.

C.R. RAO

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao or C R Rao is best known for his contribution to the theory of estimation. His work in statistical theory and applications are widely recognised, and many of his results bearing his name are included in the curriculum of statistics courses at the bachelor’s and master’s levels around the world.

SATYENDRA NATH BOSE

Satyendra Nath Bose is mainly known for his collaboration with Albert Einstein in establishing modern theoretical physics in India. Bose made notable contributions to statistical mechanics and quantum statistics, x-ray diffraction, the single field theory description of all forces, along with the interaction of electromagnetic waves with the ionosphere.

