National Medical Commission Cancels MBBS, PG Seats in 3 Medical Colleges in Telangana

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled admissions made to UG and PG medical seats in three private medical colleges in Telangana. This has left scores of students angry who are demanding official intervention into the matter. A total of 450 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery) seats were cancelled by the commission along with some postgraduate medical seats.

The NMC has cited “infrastructure deficiencies and shortage of faculty” for the cancellation of the seats. It said that 150 MBBS seats were cancelled each in three private medical colleges that included MNR Medical College and Hospital, Sangareddy, Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad, and TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru. The commision added that around 70 postgraduate seats were also cancelled in MNR Medical College and Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences.

It can be remembered that teams from the NMC had recently conducted a country-wide surprise inspection of colleges in March this year. The inspection was done to assess the faculty strength, infrastructure, and patient inflow at the teaching hospitals. However, the NMC acted on the inspection reports only after the admissions into UG and PG medical courses were over.

It issued cancellation orders of the medical seats in the colleges on May 19 after admissions into medical courses through NEET counselling 2021-22 was completed. This has now left the students in the lurch who had taken admission into these colleges.

Following the decision, the management of the three private colleges has also appealed to the NMC to withdraw its decision, citing student interest. Meanwhile, several parents, who claim to have taken loans to admit their children in these colleges, are taken aback by the move. Many highlighted the abrupt timing of the decision that came after the conclusion of the NEET counselling. Moreover, classes have also started for the first-year students in some colleges.

NMC cancelled UG seats in MNR College and PG seats in courses like anatomy, biochemistry, and ophthalmology. In Mahavir College, NMC cancelled admissions into all PG courses including paediatrics, orthopaedics, and MD general medicine, reported Deccan Chronicle.

