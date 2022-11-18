National Merit cum Means Scholarship Deadline Extended to Nov 30

The Department of School Education and Literacy has yet again extended the deadline for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship (NMMSS). Interested students can apply at the official website of National Scholarship Portal- scholarships.gov.in.

Now, candidates have time till November 30 to fill the application for scholarships. Earlier, the NMMSS 2022 application was scheduled to be closed on 15 October but was extended till 15 November. Verification for defective application, institute, and DNO/SNO/MNO will also be open till November 30.

Students from any community who are studying in government, government-aided or local body schools who are fulfilling the guidelines of the scheme are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Candidates whose parental income from all sources is less than Rs 3.5 lakh per annum can avail the scholarship.

“One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from grade nine every year and their continuation/renewal in grade 10 to 12 for students studying in State Government, Government-aided, and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is ₹12,000 per annum," the ministry said.

Interested students must have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in class 7 examination for appearing in selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by five per cent for SC/ST students).

Students do not require any documents to be uploaded on the portal while applying to the scholarship. Candidates need to carry an income certificate of parent/guardian issued by the competent authority and caste certificate.

The renewal criteria for the scholarship has been revised to getting minimum 60 per cent marks in class 10 for continuation of scholarship in higher classes. It requires a clear promotion in classes 9 and 11 in the first attempt itself. It is relaxable by 5 per cent for SC, ST candidates.

Meanwhile, the government of India has witnessed a significant decline in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarships (NMMS) offered to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). According to the latest data shared by Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, 48,116 SC and 16,460 ST students have received the benefits of the NMMSS scholarship scheme from March 2020 till March 31 this year. As per the data, in the previous session, the number of SC and ST students receiving the scholarship was 58,307 and 22,562, respectively.

