National Recruitment Agency Gets Cabinet Nod to Conduct Common Eligibility Test for Govt Jobs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to setting up of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which is aimed at filling up posts in central government organisations and public sector undertakings. Recruitment will be done on the basis of computer-based common eligibility test conducted for non-gazetted vacancies.

"This decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country," Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said.

"The #NationalRecruitmentAgency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh in a tweet said, “Revolutionary reform to bring ease in recruitment process through Common Eligibility Test to be conducted by #NationaRecruitmentAgency is a historic landmark decision taken today in the #CabinetMeeting chaired by PM Sh @narendramodi”.

The NRA will hold a test for preliminary selection to various government vacancies. The score of the CET will be valid for three years and during these years a candidate can “apply for job in different sectors depending upon his aptitude and preference.”

The CET will take place for three levels – graduate, higher secondary (12th) and matriculate (10th). The test will replace the Tier 1 exams held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for non-technical posts.

However, final selection will be made through separate specialized Tier 2 or Tier 3 exams. These exams will be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies. On the basis of the CET, candidates will be shortlisted for Group B and C posts in the central government.

There will be no restriction on the number of attempts if a candidate is eligible as per the upper age limit. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation in upper age limit.