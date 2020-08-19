National Recruitment Agency Will Provide Equal Opportunities to All, to Ensure Transparency: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), approved by the Union Cabinet, will provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society and will ensure transparency in the appointment process. In a series of tweets, Shah also said it was a landmark day for India's youth and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "unprecedented step".

"#NationalRecruitmentAgency is a unprecedented step taken by Modi govt as it would create an uniform transformative recruitment process. PM @NarendraModi ji has given the due right to the job seeking youth of the country by ensuring transparency & ease in the recruitment process," he tweeted.

The home minister said the NRA will provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society as each district will have an exam centre, test will be in multiple languages and Common Eligibility Test score will be valid for three years. Shah said a single test will also reduce the financial burden, which will greatly benefit the candidates and termed it as a "landmark day for India's youth!".

"I thank PM @NarendraModi ji for approving the creation of #NationalRecruitmentAgency in today's cabinet. This transformational reform will remove the hurdles of multiple exams for central govt jobs through Common Eligibility Test," he said. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the NRA for conducting a common eligibility test for central government jobs.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet meeting, chaired by the prime minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it was a historic decision that will allow job-seekers take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams.