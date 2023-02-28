Happy National Science Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY 2023: IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Science is an integral part of everyday life. Not only has scientific progress helped us understand the world around us better, but it has also provided humanity with life-saving and life-changing tools. India commemorates the importance of the scientific mindset, and Sir CV Raman’s groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect on February 28 every year.

This day serves as a platform to foster a scientific inclination amongst the youth, inspiring them to develop an interest in the various aspects of this interesting field. Here are some wishes and quotes you can share with others on this occasion.

National Science Day 2023: Wishes and messages

Something incredible out there is looking to be found out, and Science is our vehicle to it. Happy Science Day. It is the hunger for knowledge and the cultivation of scientific inclination that push our society towards betterment. Warm wishes to everyone on National Science Day More than intellect, a successful scientist needs character because that is what defines his achievements. Happy National Science Day 2023. Every curious child is a scientist. A very happy National Science Day to all. Science is that tool that helps deliver the joy of true understanding to an ever-inquisitive mind. Happy National Science Day Every great mind had its own perspective towards science, its utility, and its interaction with other fields of study. Here are some quotes on Science from some revered scientists.

National Science Day 2023: Quotes

“I strongly believe that fundamental science cannot be driven by instructional, industrial and government or military pressures."- CV Raman “The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion that stands at the cradle of true art and true science." -Albert Einstein. “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less."- Marie Curie. “The essence of science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment. When I got my Nobel Prize, I had spent hardly 200 rupees on my equipment."- CV Raman. “Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality."- Carl Sagan

