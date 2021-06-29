National Statistics Day 2021: Careers and Online Courses in Statistical Science

National Statistics Day is observed every year on June 29, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, an Indian statistician, and scientist known for his contribution in the fields of economic planning and statistical development. In 1931, he founded the Indian Statistical Sciences.

Statistics is widely used in the fields of economics, medicine, demography, education, election, psychology, etc. Statisticians have a vast range of career options including statisticians, business analysts, mathematicians, professors, risk analysts, data analysts, data scientists, consultants, financial traders, biostatisticians, actuary, actuarial analysts, and econometricians.

There are several courses available in this field ranging from certificate courses to bachelors, diploma, and postgraduate courses. To be eligible to study statistics, students must have studied Mathematics or Statistics in class 12. A bachelor’s in statistics followed by a master’s degree such as MStat, MSc in Statistics is the right way to kickstart a career as a Statistician.

Following a master’s degree, students will have to choose the specific profession they want to enter and can opt for further courses related to it. For example, if a student wants to become an actuary, they need to first become members of the Institute of Actuaries of India and sit for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET), which is a common entrance test to become a practicing actuary.

Some of the top institutes that offer statistics include :

— Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore

— Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi

— Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata

— Indian Statistical Institute, Vadodara

— CR Rao Institute of Advanced Statistics, Hyderabad

Online courses in Statistics

Amid the pandemic, some online courses in statistics too are being offered.

Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Data Science - Harvard University

Through this course, applicants will understand concepts, thought patterns, and computational and statistical tools, that are required in data science. They will know about the statistical methods for reproducible data analysis. The course is available on edX and consists of six modules. The course can be learned at the candidate’s own pace.

Statistics for Data Science and Business Analysis - Udemy

For those who want to become a Marketing Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, Data Analyst, or Data Scientist, can opt for this course to understand the fundamental skills of statistics, plot different types of data, perform hypothesis testing, as well as calculate the measures of central tendency, asymmetry, and variability.

Introduction to Statistics - Stanford University

Statistical thinking concepts that are essential for learning from data and communicating insights will be taught through this course. By the end of the course, candidates will be able to perform data analysis, understand key principles of sampling, and select appropriate tests of significance for multiple contexts. Through this course, applicants will gain the foundational skills that are required to pursue more advanced topics in statistical thinking and machine learning. The course is available on Coursera for free.

Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization - Rice University

This course is designed to equip candidates with a basic understanding of business data analysis tools and techniques. Applicants will be able to grasp spreadsheet functions, build descriptive business data measures, and develop the applicants aptitude for data modeling. The five-month course is available on Coursera.

