National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List of 44 Awardees

The Union Ministry of Education (MoE) has released the list of 44 erudite teachers for the National Teachers Awards 2021. These teachers from across the country will be conferred the award on Teacher’s Day, September 5, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Among the selected teachers, this year nine of the awardees are women teachers. The list of 44 selected teachers includes two teachers each from 10 different states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

The national honour list also includes two teachers from Rajasthan’s Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Jhunjhunu and from Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka of Delhi among the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools. A teacher from Eklavya model residential school, Bastar, Chhattisgarh also has been selected for the award.

Every year the National Awards to Teachers is given to selected recipients to acknowledge their excellence and to honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers across the nation. The award is for those teachers also who through their commitment to their work have not only elevated the status of school education in India but also enriched the lives of their students.

Earlier between June 1 and July 10, the teachers working in primary, middle and secondary schools were asked to self-nominate themselves for the national award and a committee had set up to shortlist and interview the awardees on August 10. The meritorious teachers were selected by a State level Selection Committees and Central Award Committee.

