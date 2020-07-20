National Test Abhyas App Crosses 30 Lakh Milestone Within 55 Days of Launch, Says HRD Minister

The National Test Abhyas app developed by National Testing Agency (NTA) has already offered 30 lakh online practice sessions or mock tests free of cost within the two month period of its launch. The achievement was shared by Union Human Resource Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday via Twitter.

The mobile application was launched during the lockdown period to provide assistance to the JEE (Main) and NEET aspirants. The HRD minister shared via a tweet that the practice app had reached the 30 lakh milestone within 55 days of its launch.

"Happy to share that @DG_NTA's mobile application launched during #Covid19 lockdown for JEE (Main) and NEET aspirants called 'National Test Abhyas' has touched a milestone of delivering 30 lakh free online practice sessions in just 55 days," he tweeted.

The app has come as a boon for engineering and medical entrance examination candidates who were suffering due to the unavailability of coaching classes during the nationwide lockdown and the increasing number of COVID19 cases. It was Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who had inaugurated the launch of the application on May 20.

Although the JEE (Main) and NEET exams have been postponed, the examinations are still going to be held and hence students need to prepare well for them. With the Abhyas app, candidates can take the mock tests spanning three hours at any given time of the day.

The JEE (Main) exams have been scheduled to take place from September 1 to 6. On the other hand, the medical entrance exam will take place on September 13.