National Water Development Agency Recruitments Begin, Salary up to Rs 1.12 Lakh

National Water Development Agency (NWDA), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Government of India, has invited online applications for various posts for its headquarter and various field offices across the country. The application process will start from May 10 onwards on its official website - www.nwda.gov.in - and will conclude on June 25.

A total of 62 vacancies have been announced for junior engineer, Hindi translator, junior accounts officer, upper divisional clerk, stenographer, and LDC.

NWDA recruitment 2021: Post wise vacancy details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 16

Hindi Translator: 1

Junior Accounts Officer: 5

Stenographer Grade-II: 12

UDC: 5

LDC: 23

NWDA recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For junior engineer (civil) posts, candidates need a diploma or degree in civil engineering or equivalent from a recognized University or equivalent. For post of Hindi translator, candidates need to have a master’s degree in Hindi with English pr vice-versa as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

Junior Accounts Officer: Degree in Commerce from a recognized University/Institute with three years of work experience in Cash and Accounts in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body. Those having CA/ICWAI/Company Secretary will be given preference.

For UDC posts, candidates with a graduate degree from any recognized university can apply. For stenographer grade-II and LDC posts, candidates with class 12 pass and equivalent level of education can apply.

NWDA recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NWDA at http://www.nwda.gov.in/content/

Step 2. Click on the vacancy details under vacancy tab

Step 3. Click on the apply online link for Advertisement no. 07/2021

Step 4. Fill in the required details and upload the documents.

Step 5. Proceed for online fee payment and choose the payment method

Step 6. Make payment and download a copy of the application form

NWDA recruitment 2021: selection process

Applicants will be selected through a computer-based online test and skill test. The details regarding the computer test will be intimated in due course of time on the official website.

NWDA recruitment 2021: Salary

All the selected candidates will get paid between Rs 19,900 to Rs 1,12,400 depending on their posts.

