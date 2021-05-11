National Water Development Agency Recruitments Begin, Salary up to Rs 1.12 Lakh

National Water Development Agency (NWDA), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Government of India, has invited online applications for various posts for its headquarter and various field offices across the country. The application process will start from May 10 onwards on its official website - www.nwda.gov.in - and will conclude on June 25.
A total of 62 vacancies have been announced for junior engineer, Hindi translator, junior accounts officer, upper divisional clerk, stenographer, and LDC.
NWDA recruitment 2021: Post wise vacancy details
Junior Engineer (Civil): 16
Hindi Translator: 1
Junior Accounts Officer: 5
Stenographer Grade-II: 12
UDC: 5
LDC: 23
NWDA recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
For junior engineer (civil) posts, candidates need a diploma or degree in civil engineering or equivalent from a recognized University or equivalent. For post of Hindi translator, candidates need to have a master’s degree in Hindi with English pr vice-versa as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.
Junior Accounts Officer: Degree in Commerce from a recognized University/Institute with three years of work experience in Cash and Accounts in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body. Those having CA/ICWAI/Company Secretary will be given preference.
