National Youth Day: Why Vivekananda is Considered a Youth Icon

January 12 is celebrated as the National Youth Day which is also the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Born in 1863, his ideals have been a great source of inspiration for the Indian youth and hence in 1985, his birth anniversary was declared as National Youth Day.

A great philosopher and monk, he was born Narendranath Datta in Kolkata, West Bengal. Vivekananda believed that it was only in selflessness and trying to serve the larger humanity can one truly find religion and God. He also believed that patience and perseverance will help overcome all obstacles. He taught patience and hard work as the only way to get success. He completed his graduation from Scottish Church College in 1884 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and later from Presidency University.

Vivekananda had joined the Brahmo Samaj movement at a very young age. He was credited for introducing Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the western world. He also practised meditation from a very early age. He believed that the secret of greatness is having faith in oneself and in God.

“Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life — think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success," Vivekananda had said.

Apart from Vivekananda, APJ Adbul Kalam and Jawaharlal Nehru are also considered youth icons.

APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man of India, Kalam had taught that one needs to be courageous to think differently, to discover the impossible, and succeed in life. “My message, especially to young people is to have the courage to think differently, courage to invent, to travel the unexplored path, courage to discover the impossible and to conquer the problems and succeed," he had said. He also asked to take failure in their stride and be prepared for whatever comes in life.

Jawaharlal Nehru: The first prime minister of independent India, Nehru has been a popular figure with the children and youth. He believed that success comes from inner strength and like Vivekananda and Kalam, he too said that one needs to be courageous to be successful and not be afraid of the consequences. “Success often comes to those who dare to act. It seldom goes to the timid who are ever afraid of the consequences," Nehru had said.

