Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2020: JNVST 6th, 9th Result Announced at navodaya.gov.in, Direct Link

JNVST Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2020 | As per the guidelines, to fill the 75% of the seats in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, students from rural areas at block level are selected. The remaining 25% is based on the merit list.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2020: JNVST 6th, 9th Result Announced at navodaya.gov.in, Direct Link
The JNVST Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2020 for class 6 and class 9 have been released today. The JNVST 6th, 9th Result 2020 were announced by the NVS on its official website. The JNVST Lateral Entry Result 2020 for class 9 students will be declared shortly. The selection test examination for class 6 was conducted on January 11. For class 9 students, the Navodaya selection examination was scheduled on February 8. The question paper was provided in English, Hindi and regional languages (as per states). Candidates had to attempt 80 objective type questions in a time span of two hours. The papers were of 100 marks, divided in three sections- mental ability test, arithmetic test and language test.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2020 can also be accessed via direct links given below:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti 6th Result 2020 Direct Link

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti 9th Result 2020 Direct Link

As per the guidelines, to fill the 75% of the seats in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, students from rural areas at block level are selected. The remaining 25% is based on the merit list.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti 6th and 9th Result 2020 released: How to check result on the official website

  • Step 1: Students can either visit the official website or click on direct links mentioned above

  • Step 2: Find a scroll with ‘Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti JNVST Result 2020’

  • Step 3: After clicking on the link, it will take you to a new page

  • Step 4: Type roll number as given on the admit card and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

  • Step 5: Tap on ‘Check JNVST Result 2020’

  • Step 6: Congratulations! Scorecard is here

