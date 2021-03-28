NBCC Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 180 Posts, Diploma Holders Can Apply too

NBCC (India) Limited, a public sector company, under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has issued a notification for the recruitment of site inspectors in civil and electrical trade category. A total of 180 vacancies are advertised. Interested candidates can apply through the online application form provided on the official website of NBCC India, nbccindia.com.

The registration for NBCC recruitment 2021 started on March 25 and candidates will be able to submit their application till 5 pm on April 14. The selection of candidates will be based on a recruitment examination. The date of examination is yet to be announced by NBCC.

Candidates will be recruited on a contractual basis. The contract period will initially be two years, as per the notification.

Candidates seeking an appointment in NBCC (India) Limited will be required to register themselves on the official site and submit an application form before the due date. For the same, they can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website-nbccindia.com.

Step 2: Click on “Career" under the “Human Resources" tab on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Now, click on the link of ‘Site Inspector’.

Step 4: Fill all the requested details carefully and submit the application form.

Step 5: After paying the application fee, download the duly-filled application form and take out the print.

Candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 to apply for the post of SiteInspector.

Those who have completed a three-year diploma in civil engineering or electrical engineering from a recognised university or any other higher education institution with a minimum of 60 per cent marks are eligible for NBCC Site Inspector Recruitment 2021. Also, candidates should have a minimum of four years of work experience in the relevant field.The age of the candidates should not be more than 35 years.

Selection of candidates for the post of Site Inspector in NBCC will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination (CBT). Candidates will have to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks to pass the test.