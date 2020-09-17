NBE Announces Tentative Dates for NEET PG 2021 and Other Exams; Details at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Thursday announced the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020 December) and DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) on the official website.

All aspirants have been asked by the board to keep a regular check on the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. As of now, the exams by the National Board of Examinations are scheduled to start from December 4 and are likely to wrap up by January 28.

From the information that is currently available on the official website, these are the tentative dates:

1. FMGE Dec 2020 session – December 4, 2020

2. NEET MDS 2021 – December 16,2020

3. NEET PG 2021 – January 10, 2021

4. DNB PDCET 2021 admission session – January 28, 2021

All of the above mentioned entrance exams will be conducted as Computer Based Tests (CBT).

Those who want to appear for any of these examinations must have an MBBS degree. If the degree is not available, then they will have to ensure that they at least have a provisional MBBS pass certificate from a recognised college or university.

Apart from that, the aspirant must also have a permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification. This certificate is issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

For the unversed, the FMGE exams are held twice a year. This is done for provisional registration with the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.

The NEET PG examinations is for those who want to take admission in Masters in Surgery, Doctor of Medicine, MDS, and PG Diploma programmes. Through these exam results, the aspirants can take admission in various colleges in different parts of the country,

The admissions are usually done in a 50-50 format, which means 50 percent of the seats in the institute are reserved for the people who belong to the particular state where the institute is located, while the other 50% is meant for everyone across the country.