NBE FET 2022 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, How to Apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the registration process for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can register online through the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in.

The application process, which began on January 6, will conclude on January 27. The entrance test will be conducted on February 10 and the results will be announced on February 28. To apply for the exam, Candidates need to follow the following steps:

NBE FET 2022: Who Can Apply?

Students who are in possession of recognized postgraduate medical degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DM/MCh/ DNB/DrNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by the prescribed cut-off date for a particular admission session can apply for this entrance test. It is worth noting that both Indian and International students can join NBEMS fellowship courses.

NBE FET 2022: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on NBE FET 2022 link on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and wait till your application is successfully accepted.

Step 6: Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination that serves as the single entrance examination for admission to Fellowship (FNB) courses of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. The test is conducted annually via the computer-based mode. According to the pattern of the exam, the entrance test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions and candidates will get a time limit of 105 minutes to answer them.

The entrance test covers both the Fellow of National Board (FNB) and Fellow of National Board - Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) courses. Through FET 2022, candidates can opt for FNB course in Pediatric Intensive Care, Cardiac Anaesthesia, Trauma Care, Hand & Micro Surgery, High risk Pregnancy & Perinatology, Interventional Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Minimal Access Surgery, Pediatric Hemato Oncology, Pediatric Cardiology, Reproductive Medicine, Spine Surgery, Vitreo Retinal Surgery, Laboratory Medicine and Paediatric Gastroenterology.

