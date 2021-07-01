NBE FMGE June 2021 Result Declared at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2021 exam results. Those who have given the exam can check the result at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. The individual scorecard of the candidates will be available on the official FMGE website from July 6.

All those who appeared for the exam must note that their scorecard will not be sent to them individually. In case, candidate’s face ID is under verification or security clearances, the result will be kept “withheld”.

FMGE June 2021 Result: Steps to check

For checking the FMGE June 2021 result declared by NBE, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink pertaining to the NBE FMGE June 2021 Result. Click on it.

Step 3: The result for NBE FMGE June 2021 will open on a new page. Check for your roll number carefully

Step 4: Download and take a print of the document for your future reference

The result details include the aspirant’s roll number, marks out of 300 and the Pass/Fail status. As many as 18,048 people had registered themselves to appear for the FMGE June 2021 exam. The candidates should keep a regular track of the website as all important details regarding the scorecard and other things will be released there.

In case any aspirant faces difficulty in accessing the result, then he or she can write to the authorities through NBE’s communication web portal or can call at 011- 45593000.

This year, NBE FMGE June exam was held on June 18. The examination was conducted in a computer-based mode. This paper is for those medical graduates who have pursued their degrees from different countries. Only those who end up cracking this exam are eligible to practice in India.

