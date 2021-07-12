NBE to Issue FMGE Pass Certificates from July 22

The pass certificates of the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2021 screening test which was held in June 2021 will be issued in person between July 22 and August 13. As per the official statement of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the FMGE certificates will be distributed at the NBE office, New Delhi.

The candidates who have successfully qualified for the paper will have to be present at a specified date and time to receive the FMGE certificate. The date and time will be mentioned on the entry slip that they can download from the official website of NBE. The board has already uploaded the FMGE 2021 entry slip on the website, which can be downloaded using the registered login credentials.

The students must note that they will be required to carry a hard copy of the entry slip as well as the required original documents as per the entry slip. No one will be allowed to enter the NBE office without an entry slip.

The FMGE pass certificate will be issued to candidates only after the successful verification of documents. “The Pass Certificates shall not be issued to any authorized representative or any person other than the candidate himself/herself,” reads the official statement.

Candidates failing to collect their certificates on the above-mentioned dates due to some exigencies will have to seek prior approval from NBE for a revised schedule to collect their pass certificates. They will be required to send a request to the communication web portal of NBE.

The FMGE exam is conducted twice a year by NBE for the students seeking provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine. The results of the FMGE screening test 2021 were declared on June 30.

