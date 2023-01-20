NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam Datesheet Out, to Begin From March 9

Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has announced the annual board exam dates for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12. Students can download the Nagaland class 10, and 12 timetables 2023 from the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

As per the announced exam dates, the NBSE HSLC 2023 exam for class 10 will be held from March 10 to 22, whereas Nagaland Board HSSLC 2023 exam for class 12 will be conducted between March 9 and 31.

Along with the class 10th and class 12th date sheets, NBSE has released the class 11th date sheet. The HSLC or class 10th and HSSLC or class 12th examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The class 11th examination will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Class 10 exams will start with the English paper on March 10 followed by Science on March 13, 2023, and end with the sixth subject on March 22, 2023. While the Class 12 exam will begin with the English paper and end with the vocational papers.

While releasing the timetable, the Nagaland board also informed that the exam dates will not be altered in the event of any unforeseen holiday. However, the board added, in cases of postponement or cancellation of exams, students will be notified.

A total of 24,360 students have enrolled for the HSLC exam and 16,083 enrolled to appear for the HSSLC exam.

Last year, NBSE recorded a 64.69 per cent pass percentage for HSLC exams. Out of 28,938 candidates, a total of 18,721 candidates passed the exams. For HSSLC the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 80.64 per cent, 82.28 per cent for commerce, and 88.24 per cent in the science stream.

