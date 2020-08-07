Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NBU First Varsity in India to Offer UG Course on Tea Sciences, Says Institute Official

No other university in the country, having general subjects in Arts and Science streams, has Tea Sciences as a subject and NBU is the trendsetter, Nupur Das, secretary of the varsity's undergraduate council, said.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
NBU First Varsity in India to Offer UG Course on Tea Sciences, Says Institute Official
Representative Image

North Bengal University (NBU) in Siliguri will introduce Tea Sciences as a full time undergraduate course from this academic year, a senior official of the institute has said.

No other university in the country, having general subjects in Arts and Science streams, has Tea Sciences as a

subject and NBU is the trendsetter, Nupur Das, secretary of the varsity's undergraduate council, said.

"The Tea Sciences course will help generate employment opportunities for students as several tea estates are located in north Bengal," she told reporters on Thursday.

"This will set an example. We don't have any information about any other university in the country offering similar courses," she said.

The three-year Tea Sciences course will have 20 seats.

Das said those having passed higher secondary can enroll from August 10. They will be offered Biology, Microbiology and Chemistry as combination papers.

The course will be taught with faculty members drawn from the pool of teachers available in the Science departments.

Experts from tea plantations and research centres will be invited for interactive sessions and seminars.

Vice-Chancellor Subiresh Bhattacharya said the course will be tailored for modern needs.

